Paul Pogba invests in Camel Racing

Paul Pogba has invested in one of the world’s foremost camel racing teams.

The former Manchester United midfielder is now a shareholder and ambassador with Al Haboob, a Saudi Arabian outfit.

Pogba, 32, who now plays for Monaco, spends time studying the sport and admires the ‘heart, sacrifice and teamwork’ involved in racing the desert-dwelling ungulates. They can reach a top speed of 40mph.

It comes just weeks after the Frenchman returned to football after his 18-month doping ban.

‘I’ve watched my fair share of [camel] races on YouTube and spent time doing research in my spare time trying to understand the techniques and strategies,’ Pogba told BBC Sport.

‘And what stood out to me is how much dedication it takes from everyone involved. At the end of the day, sport is sport. It demands heart, sacrifice and teamwork.

‘People might not realise it, but sport always connects in some way.

‘Whether it’s football, camel racing, boxing, the foundations are similar.

You need determination, you need focus, you need discipline, and grit. That’s what makes champions at the end of the day.’

Al Haboob are the world’s first professional camel racing team and compete on the international stage.

They compete in the Gulf Cooperation Council (involving Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates) and wish to establish a fully professional league