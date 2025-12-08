PAZ CONCERNED WITH REPORTS OF BUTCHERIES EMBALMING MEAT PRODUCTS AS A PRESERVATIVE





THE Poultry Association of Zambia has expressed concern with reports that some butcheries are resorting to embalming their meat products, including chicken, as a preservation method amid the ongoing loadshedding crisis.





Association President, Dominic Chanda, says the chemicals used for embalming are not fit for human consumption and can lead to severe illness or death.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Chanda urged butchery owners to desist from such dangerous practices, describing them as a serious health hazard and a violation of the law.





“Resorting to embalming chicken at the expense of human life is inhumane and Perpetrators must desist from such vices by investing in alternative energy sources to power their refrigerators,” said Mr. Chanda.





He further called on the Lusaka City Council to move swiftly and conduct random inspections in butcheries, warning that more businesses may be engaging in similar harmful practices.





Mr. Chanda also expressed concern over how load shedding has negatively impacted businesses, forcing some to adopt unsafe methods in an attempt to make ends meet.





He has since urged government to urgently address the energy crisis, emphasising that many businesses rely on electricity for their operations.



