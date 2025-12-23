Pearl Thusi apologizes for controversial DJ Warras tribute



Media personality Pearl Thusi has publicly apologized after facing backlash for sharing a personal story about the late DJ Warras during his memorial service last week.





In her tribute, Pearl recounted a work trip to Cape Town where she and Warras shared a room. She described a platonic moment in which Warras, worried about missing an early flight, asked for a cuddle with pillows between them, framing it as a “brother and sister” gesture.





The apology, acknowledged that her “vulnerability” had offended some attendees. Pearl urged the public to focus on more meaningful actions, calling for “Justice for Warras.”

Reactions online were mixed.





Some defended Thusi’s sincerity, while others questioned the appropriateness of sharing intimate details in front of Warras’s family. Thusi has since emphasized that her relationship with Warras was purely platonic, describing him as family and discouraging romantic speculation.





The memorial service honored Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, who was tragically murdered in Johannesburg last Tuesday. Family and friends remembered him as a devoted family man and a fearless voice against corruption.