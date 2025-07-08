Pediatrician fired for post suggesting Texas flood victims were Trump supporters who got ‘what they voted for’

A pediatrician has been fired over a vile post suggesting that the more than 80 k!lled in the horrific Texas floods, including dozens of kids, were President Donald Trump supporters who got “what they voted for.”

Dr. Christina B. Propst drew widespread scorn following the now-deleted post under her old Facebook username, Chris Tina.

“May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry,” Probst wrote in the now-viral post.

“Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts.”

The Facebook post quickly went viral after a screenshot was shared by Libs of TikTok.

Propst’s employer, Blue Fish Pediatrics, initially said the employee had been suspended before announcing that “the individual is no longer employed” there.

“As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics,” the company said.

“We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of background or beliefs,” the doctor’s office added.

A previous initial statement saying that she had been placed on leave was shared by the head of the Texas Medical Board, Dr. Sherif Zaafran.

“There is no place for politicization. The entire focus needs to be on looking for survivors. Any complaints we may receive will be thoroughly investigated,” he posted on X.

The Texas Medical Board has not announced a formal investigation.

The callous post prompted immense backlash online.