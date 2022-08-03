PELOSI’S PROVOCATIVE TRIP TO CHINA OFFENSIVE, UNACCEPTABLE -HON.NIXON CHHILANGWA

LUSAKA- WEDNESDAY, 3RD AUGUST 2022

We have learnt with shock, concerns and outrage the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, 2nd August 2022.

This is despite strong objection from the People’s Republic of China and other peace-loving states in the world.

Ms.Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is the highest-level visit by an American official to the island in 25 years.

This is because the World has supported and accepted the “One China Principle”, a position held by the People’s Republic of China that there is only one sovereign state under the name China, with the Peoples Republic of China serving as the sole legitimate government of China, and Taiwan and that the island nation is an integral part of China.

Therefore this provocative visit by Ms. Pelosi is not only reckless but also designed to deliberately undermine the People’s Republic of China and in so doing heighten tensions on the Taiwanese straight and may result in a conflict with far reaching international ramifications.

In our view, this visit was extremely careless and has capacity to plunge the world into yet another international crisis as seen in the Russia/ Ukraine Conflict.

We therefore wish to condemn in the strongest possible way, Ms. Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

The Patriotic Front party wishes to affirm that it recogniese the One China Principle and holds that the island territory of Taiwan is an integral part of the People’s Republic of China.

We also share China’s concerns as this is an assault on the integrity and sovereignty of the country and their long-held goal to re-unite Taiwan with China.

We urge the USA Government to desist from engaging in deliberate actions that may escalate civil and military conflicts in the World.

We further call upon our Government (Zambian) to immediately condemn the US government’s action as seen by Ms Pelosi’s visit. Our government must be seen to be promoting peace regardless

Hon. Nickson Chilangwa MP

ACTING SECRETARY GENERAL

PATRIOTIC FRONT