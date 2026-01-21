Breaking News : Pentagon Announces Major Reduction in U.S. Involvement in NATO Advisory Groups, Cutting ~200 Personnel Positions





In a move signaling the Trump administration’s continued push to scale back America’s military footprint in Europe, the Pentagon is planning to significantly reduce U.S. participation across nearly 30 NATO advisory bodies, command elements, and specialized centers. These include intelligence fusion units, special operations commands, maritime operations headquarters, and multiple Centres of Excellence.





The cuts will eliminate approximately 200 U.S. military personnel positions, primarily by allowing them to phase out naturally as current assignments end rather than through immediate withdrawals.

This process is expected to unfold over several years. The reduction affects roughly half of the approximately 400 Americans currently serving in these NATO entities.



The decision comes amid broader tensions in transatlantic relations, including recent diplomatic friction over issues such as Greenland. It follows earlier actions such as the 2025 withdrawal of around 700–1,000 rotational U.S. troops from Romania, leaving roughly 1,000 remaining, and reductions in security assistance funding to Baltic nations under programs like the Baltic Security Initiative.





While the overall U.S. military presence in Europe remains at approximately 80,000 troops, with the majority stationed in Germany, U.S. officials emphasize that this adjustment targets advisory and support roles rather than frontline combat forces. European allies and NATO officials have been notified, with some expressing concerns about the alliance’s long-term cohesion and deterrence posture against potential threats.





Source: The Washington Post (January 20, 2026), corroborated by Reuters, Financial Times, and Arab News