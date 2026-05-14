Pentagon cancels deployment of armored brigade to Europe – WSJ

The Pentagon abruptly canceled the deployment of an armored brigade to Europe, even as some troops and equipment were already en route, in a move marking a further reduction in the US military presence on the continent, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The decision halted the deployment of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division, which had been preparing for a rotation in Europe, and follows earlier plans to remove 5,000 troops from Germany as part of a broader drawdown strategy under the Trump administration.

According to the report, some US military officials were surprised by the midstream cancellation, which came as the Pentagon shifts its focus toward homeland defense and the Indo-Pacific while encouraging European allies to take greater responsibility for their own security.