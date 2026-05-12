Pentagon official says estimated cost of Iran war rises to $29 billion

A senior Pentagon official said on Tuesday the estimated cost of US military operations linked to the war with Iran had risen to nearly $29 billion from an earlier estimate of $25 billion.

Jules W. Hurst III, performing the duties of under secretary of war (comptroller) and chief financial officer, said the revised figure reflected updated assessments.

“At the time of testimony from the ask it was $25 billion,” Hurst told lawmakers during a House Armed Services Committee hearing. “But the joint staff team and the comptroller team are constantly looking at that estimate. And so now we think it’s closer to 29.”

“That’s because of updated repair and replacement of equipment cost, and also just general operational costs,” he said.

Lawmakers have pressed the administration for a fuller accounting of the costs of “Operation Epic Fury,” the US campaign linked to fighting with Iran that began in late February and continues under a fragile ceasefire.