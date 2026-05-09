Pentagon Releases Over 20 New UAP Videos to AARO



The Department of Defense has turned over more than 20 additional unidentified anomalous phenomenon videos to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office. John Greenewald of The Black Vault compiled the full set in a public thread released today.





The clips consist mostly of short infrared and thermal sensor footage captured between 2013 and 2026 across the Middle East, Africa, Greece, and Indo-Pacific regions. Many show vague “areas of contrast” or thermal signatures with little or no accompanying eyewitness descriptions.





Several carry AARO notes citing possible factors such as sensor zoom, platform movement, or ordinary sources like aircraft reflections. A handful remain labeled unresolved.





Public reaction has been subdued. Viewers described the grainy imagery as inconclusive and consistent with past low-resolution releases.