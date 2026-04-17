Pentecostal Papa in court for feasting on church members, impregnating 4

THE Matero Local Court has heard how a 33 year old Pentecostal Papa of Lusaka’s Matero Compound has fathered children from four of his own church members.

This is in a matter of dissolution of marriage between Teddy Mhlanga, owner of Covenant of God Liberation Ministries, performing under the stage name Hon Prophet Divine T Mhlanga and wife Bessy Hamiyanda, who has recruited herself as a prophetess from the database of her husband’s religious theatrics and now operating under the name Prophetess Bessy Mhlanga.

Teddy, whose accent suggested he was a countrymate of Seer 1 and a melanin-less face you could think he is user of aunty Milly’s products, told the court that he was tired of Bessy because she was fond of stealing offering money which their blind congregants would offer at every church service.

He complained that his 32 year old wife had become a drunkard who would even go to church with a bumshort while he preached, prompting their over 250 followers to leave their church and seek liberty elsewhere.

“She has also become abusive and uses sharp objects on me whenever we fight. And I have been sleeping in church for the past one year six months, because I fear that she might kill me in my sleep if I sleep next to her in the house. I just want our marriage to end, I’m tired, ” Teddy lamented to the court.

Things, however, turned sour for Teddy when the court established that he was the main cause of the problems he was encountering in his marriage after it learnt that he had turned the pulpit into a dinning table, slaughtering and serving himself portions of his own female flock who call him daddy.

It was discovered that Teddy, together with four of his female church followers had helped with fulfilling Genesis 1:28 which talks about being fruitful and multiplying the earth but the only problem is that they did so illegally.

The wife told the court that she loved the husband but after he fathered the first child outside marriage while they were fresh in their marriage, she started losing interest in him.

She said she had been patient with him and would always forgive his shortcomings until she learnt that his libido was not as low as salaries for police officers but as high as Findeco House after she received three more babies at home, courtesy of her husband’s “anointed” sprinkling organ.

“What hurt me the most was that all four baby mamas were from our church. He is here and he can say it for himself if I’m lying or not. He sleeps with our female church members ” cried the wife.

She said Teddy was also fond of turning into a Zambiam Donald Trump that each time they fought, he would go on social media and pour out his frustrations with a caption, “don’t marry a fool.”

Magistrate Lewis Mulenga did not waste time in granting the couple a divorce while lecturing the Papa of a husband that leadership starts from home.



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‎”Leadership starts from home, if you can’t lead your own home, you can’t run a church or even a country. Lesa tachentekwa. Marriage is sacred and blessed. Your marriage is hell because of your behaviour. Your wife was right to change after putting her what you have put her through. Custody of the children granted to the mother and divorce has been granted. K1050 to be paid for the children per month, ” ruled Magistrate Mumba.

He was told that he should concentrate on living a clean life that does not involve striping off his shiny, pointy shoes and two piece papa suits whenever he sees the other gender.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, April 16, 2026