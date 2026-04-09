People I trusted at convention betrayed me, I didn’t expect those results – Lubinda

Given Lubinda resurfaces with lamentations



AFTER close to three weeks of ‘hiding’ following his electoral defeat to Makebi Zulu at the so-called no name convention, Given Lubinda has resurfaced with a long list of lamentations suggesting the whole process was a sham.





Appearing before the media this afternoon wearing a face heavily plastered with visible disappointment, Lubinda poured out his frustrations, saying the convention was not conducted in the manner he and other candidates were promised.



“The convention was not convened and managed in a manner that I was assured it would be handled,” Lubinda said.





The former justice minister claimed that candidates were promised independent monitors across all districts, only to later discover that the monitors were allegedly handpicked by an interested party.



“I was shocked to learn that the monitors sent around the country were chosen by the manager of the election, who himself was a preferred candidate,” he said.





And like a man nursing fresh wounds, Lubinda admitted the outcome did not go his way.



“Evidently, the convention did not produce the result that I anticipated,” he said.



But beyond losing, Lubinda said what hurt him the most was betrayal from within.





After reflecting during Holy Week, the veteran politician said some of the people he trusted had abandoned him.



“Many of the people in whom I deposited total trust and confidence did not stand by me. Some who dipped in the same soup bowl with me turned against me,” lamented Lubinda.





He revealed that together with other losing candidates, including Greyford Monde and Chishimba Kambwili, they filed a petition citing 16 grounds of dissatisfaction over how the convention was conducted.



However, Lubinda said the petition was thrown out without giving the petitioners a chance to be heard.



“The petition was heard without the petitioners. Where on earth does that happen?” he questioned.





He further criticised the declaration that the elections were free and fair, saying those who managed the process were the same ones who made the final judgement.



He also rubbished allegations that he was holding secret meetings to destabilise the party, saying he has every right to associate.





Lubinda’s outburst comes at a time when a fierce battle for legitimacy has gripped the Patriotic Front, with rival factions clashing over who is the rightful leader.



Yesterday Emmanuel Mwamba insisted that Makebi Zulu is the legitimate PF faction president, arguing that he was popularly elected during the recent convention.





Mwamba said the process involved party structures across the country and dismissed opposing claims as baseless.



Zulu reportedly emerged victorious after polling 49.2 percent of the vote from 110 districts, beating contenders including Lubinda, Chitalu Chilufya, Chanda Katotobwe and others.





But the convention has been strongly disputed by Matero lawmaker Miles Sampa, who has since declared himself PF president, citing a Lusaka High Court ruling and even dissolving party structures.





The wrangles have further intensified with accusations and counter-accusations flying as factions battle for control ahead of the August 13 general elections.



Kalemba April 8, 2026