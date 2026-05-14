People in Iran on edge as fears of renewed war grow – CNN

Iranians travelling along the road toward Tehran are increasingly concerned that the conflict with the United States and Israel could resume, amid stalled ceasefire talks and heightened regional tensions, according to a CNN report.

The report, based on CNN correspondence on route through northwestern Iran, said damaged infrastructure from earlier strikes and continued uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz have added to public anxiety about a possible return to hostilities.

Some residents quoted in the report warned that renewed strikes could not be ruled out, reflecting what CNN described as a broader sense of unease linked to political uncertainty and economic pressure inside the country.