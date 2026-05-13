People of Bweengwa, I ask for your forgiveness says MP Michelo Kasauta

Fellow beloved people of Bweengwa Constituency?

As Parliament dissolves this week, I stand before you with gratitude and humility.

For the last 5 years, you gave me the mandate to be your voice in Parliament. Together, we turned that mandate into visible development across Bweengwa. You can see the projects, you know the progress we have made, and that is because we worked as one.

I know I may have stepped on some people’s toes while fighting for what Bweengwa deserves. For that, I ask for your forgiveness. It was never personal. It was always about pushing for the best for our people.

You are amazing people to represent. You speak clearly at the grassroots, and I have always listened. Let us continue this journey together.

Hon. Michelo Kasauta

Bweengwa Constituency MP

13-05- 2026