People of Mazabuka  mobilised K25,000 for someone left at the dumpsite- Gary Nkombo

THE PEOPLE’S CANDIDACY: MAZABUKA CALLED.

I ANSWERED.



A Candle does not ask for permission to give light.



It simply burns at its own cost so others can see the way.





For twenty years, Mazabuka Central has not been my career. It has been my calling. Not the title. Not the office. It was the people. The farmers. The mothers. The teachers. The young people who deserve a future as wide as their ambitions. I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me all these years as your representative in parliament.





You called again. I answered again because you said we had unfinished business and I will keep answering when you call.



Thank you for teaching me courage nobantu. Thank you for walking with me through every blockade and barrier designed to make us quit. You didn’t quit. You have shown me that no wall stands too tall when a people are united in purpose.



You mobilised K25,000 for someone left at the dumpsite, not because you were forced to, but because that is who you are. You understand truth, you understand our possibilities and our constraints, and you have never stopped believing in what we can build together.





Mazembe’s pledge is simple: Finish the work we started together.



My pledge is to work twice as hard, against every odd, for Mazabuka and for Zambia.





“To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the Heaven.”



Ecclesiastes 3:1



This is our season. ️



Vote Gary G Nkombo. Independent.

Mazabuka Central.

August 13, 2026.



I Will Speak…

I Will Listen…

I Will Stand…

For The People!



#GaryListens!

#GaryCares!

#GaryActs!

#Garydoesnotchange!

#Mazembe

#NeverSayDie