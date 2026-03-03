PEOPLE’S PACT SAYS ARREST OF OPPOSITION LEADER WORRYING AHEAD OF AUGUST ELECTIONS.





People’s Pact chaiperson Peter Sinkamba, says the arrest of Socialist Party president Fred M’membe, is aimed at intimidating political opponents ahead of this year’s general election scheduled for August.





Commenting on the arrest and detention of Dr M’membe by the police Mr. Sinkamba described the development as deeply disturbing, saying the opposition leader had allegedly been arrested on flimsy grounds.





Mr. Sinkamba, who is also president of the Green Party, said the People’s Pact has noted what it believes to be growing attempts by government to criminalise political speech.





“What we have noted is that the government is trying to start criminalising political speech. Very well-meant criticism is now being turned into criminal charges, which is very wrong,” said Peter Sinkamba, chairperson of the People’s Pact.





Mr. Sinkamba added that leaders must be prepared to accept criticism, especially on national matters such as issues surrounding the burial of a former president.



Icengelo Radio