Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City will be the final club job in his managerial career.

Guardiola has enjoyed eight-and-a-half years in charge of the club, leading City to six Premier League titles and numerous other trophies.

He recently penned a new deal until 2027 last month, which will take his time with the four-in-a-row Premier League champions past decade.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Spanish chef Dani Garcia, Guardiola provided a major update on his future and revealed he will not lead any other teams in the future once he leaves City.

‘I’m not going to manage another team,’ he said. ‘I’m not talking about the long-term future but what I’m not going to do is leave Man City, go to another country, and do the same thing as now.

‘I should stop, like these chefs that go to other countries, stop and see what we’ve done well and what we could do better and when you’re busy all day, day after day you don’t have time to do that.

‘I want to leave it and go and play golf but I can’t. I think stopping would do me good.’

Guardiola went on to open up to Garcia about his plans when he does eventually retire from coaching.

He said: ‘I’m still young and when I stop, there are several things I want to do.

‘One of them is to learn French, dedicate my free time to myself so I can play golf and then begin to learn how to cook simple things.’

Meanwhile, City dropped further points in the title race on Saturday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace.

And the 53-year-old admitted he finds it tough to deal with when his side are struggling for positive results.

‘The starting point with coping with the problems of defeat would be being with people, your family basically,’ he said.

‘But no one can really console the loneliness of the football manager. You have people beside you but the bad decisions, why have I done that, it’s gone wrong because I did this, I didn’t push them enough….the pain of the defeat, you feel it alone.

‘You might have friends around you, but when you close that bedroom door and turn off the light there’s no consolation.

‘You have to let one or two days pass and then start again. Golf helps me. One of the best therapies I have is when the Augusta Masters or one of the major tournaments comes round from Thursday to Sunday and I prepare my matches at home or here in Tast (Guardiola’s Spanish restaurant in Manchester).

‘I look at our rival and the images I want to take but always with the golf on in the background.’