Pep says he ‘completely agrees’ with Erik ten Hag in his ‘struggles’; he tells why

Pep Guardiola expressed considerable sympathy for Erik ten Hag following Manchester United’s worst Premier League season to date.

Heading into the FA Cup final, City are heavy favorites, having secured their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

In stark contrast, United recorded their lowest league finish since 1990 and ended the season with a negative goal difference.

The disastrous campaign is likely to cost Ten Hag his job. However, Guardiola acknowledged that United’s struggles were exacerbated by relentless injury problems, and he felt for their challenging situation.

“He has done many good things, I have huge respect for his job in the past and now at United I completely agree when I listen to him when he says they have not had a full squad this season and had a lot of injuries,” Guardiola told a press conference.

“I think this is the most important thing they have to think about because I am always focused that we have to be fit, fit, fit – otherwise we cannot use the players.

They had a lot of problems and when that happens the manager suffers a lot. The squad is really good but the problem is when you cannot use them. This is a big disadvantage.”

Guardiola said that United can never be counted out despite their problems and singled out Bruno Fernandes as their most influential player.

“The brilliant players they have up front, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund. The influence of Bruno on that team is outstanding. His creativity is one of the best I have ever seen.”

Ten Hag has faced over 60 injuries this season, resulting in players being unavailable for more than 350 games combined. For the final, United will be without Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire.

In contrast, City have no injury concerns apart from Ederson, who wouldn’t have played regardless since Stefan Ortega is the first-choice goalkeeper for cup competitions.

City can make more history by becoming the first English side to win back-to-back doubles of the league title and FA Cup. Guardiola added:

“The history gives us a chance to do what hasn’t been done before, why not try it? Maybe it is an extra motivation for the players, I don’t speak about it but like I said to them, just to play to win.

No team had won four [titles] in a row, when they have not done back to back FA Cups it is because it is not easy. At the same time, what’s next? That is the mentality the big teams have to show, go for it with all they have.”