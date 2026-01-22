PEP STATEMENT CALLING FOR THE IMMEDIATE DISMISSAL OF ZAMBIA ARMY COMMANDER LT. GEN. GEOFFREY CHOONGO ZYEELE





Liberty House – 22nd January 2026



1. AS Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we are calling on President Hakainde Hichilema to consider dismissing the current Commander of the Zambia Army, Lt. Gen. Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele over his statement that he intends to exterminate illegal miners.





2. In as much as we have noted the condemnation and clarification of Lt. Gen. Zyeele’s statement by the Minister of Defence Hon. Ambrose Lufuma yesterday, our considered view is that the Minister’s intervention does not address the underlying issue in this matter.





3. The underlying issue is that the Army Commander should have known that Zambia is a constitutional republic, and that anything that any arm of Government, including the Zambia Army, does, has to be within the confines of the Constitution. The Army Commander should also have known that the Constitution does not provide for extermination of wrongdoers, but rather it provides for their arrest and presentation before courts of law.





4. By threatening the extermination of illegal miners, Lt. Gen Zyeele showed total disregard of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia. Such an act might be excusable if committed by an ordinary citizen. However, Lt. Gen. Zyeele is not an ordinary citizen. As Commander of the Zambia Army, he is a very senior person in the national security establishment of the Republic of Zambia.





5. While the Zambia Army is one of the most disciplined military forces in the world, the threats of extermination against civilians, made by the Army Commander, have the potential to tarnish the good image and reputation that the Zambia Army has enjoyed since independence. This should not be allowed under any circumstances.





6. It is our sincere submission to President Hakainde Hichilema, that, as a result of his threats of extermination against civilians, Lt. Gen. Zyeele is no longer a fit and proper person to continue leading the Zambia Army, and must be dismissed forthwith. The position of Army Commander requires a person of sober character, and it is our considered view that Lt. Gen. Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele no longer meets that threshold.





7. As President Hakainde Hichilema considers this matter, we wish to emphasize that our call for the dismissal of the current Army Commander is neither partisan nor political in nature, but prioritizes the national security interests of the Republic. Any hesitation to take appropriate action by President Hakainde Hichilema will be at his own peril.



Issued by:

SEAN E. TEMBO

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS