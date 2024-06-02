PeP STATEMENT DEMANDING FOR THE IMMEDIATE ARREST OF HON. JAY JAY BANDA’S NAMED ABDUCTORS

Liberty House, 2nd June 2024

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we are alarmed to learn that Honorable Emmanuel ‘Jay Jay’ Banda named State House officials Mr. Clayson Hamasaka and Mr. Levy Ngoma, together with the ruling UPND Deputy Youth Chairman; Mr. Trevor Mwiinde, as his abductors, as revealed by his lawyer Mr. Sakwiba Sikota – State Counsel.

2. We are further alarmed that instead of arresting the named three abductors, the Zambia Police has instead decided to arrest the abducted Hon. Jay Jay Banda for an alleged offense relating to an incident that took place more than 5 years ago, and which the Courts already dealt with and disposed of. From our standpoint, the Police are trying to create a diversion from the main issue, which is the abduction of Hon. Jay Jay Banda, which in effect adds credence to Mr. Banda’s allegation that Clayson Hamasaka, Levy Ngoma and Trevor Mwiinde are the people who were involved in his abduction.

3. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we call upon the Zambia Police to stop playing silly games regarding the issue of Hon. Jay Jay Banda’s abduction. Every right-thinking Zambian is able to see through their shallow machinations. The Zambia Police has a duty and obligation to fairly enforce the law and not be an extension of the UPND party.

4. In the premises above, we demand, as we hereby do, for the immediate arrest of the persons that Hon. Jay Jay Banda named as his abductors, being the State House Communications Chief; Mr. Clayson Hamasaka, President Hakainde Hichilema’s Political Advisor; Mr. Levy Ngoma and the UPND Deputy Youth Chairman; Mr. Trevor Mwiinde. The Zambia Police should be reminded that Zambia is not a banana republic, and they should not turn it into one. We the Zambian people are sick and tired of a shallow-minded Police Service that is driven by political inclinations. We deserve better. Enough is Enough.

ISSUED BY:

SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA