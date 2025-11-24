PeP STATEMENT ON THE PLANNED PEACEFUL PROTEST BY THE OASIS FORUM



Lusaka, 24th November 2025



1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we have received, with gratitude, the public invitation by the Oasis Forum Chairperson, Ms Beauty Katebe, to participate in the planned peaceful street protest against the irregular and unlawful manner in which President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND Government are trying to amend the Constitution, using Bill 7, despite the said Bill 7 having recently been declared unlawful and unconstitutional, by the Constitutional Court of Zambia.





2. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we have since accepted the invitation to participate in the planned peaceful street protest that is scheduled for this Friday, 29th November 2025, starting at the Freedom Statue to State House. Our acceptance of this invitation, and desire to participate in this planned peaceful street protest, is premised on our strong belief that in a constitutional democracy such as ours, citizens should never be shy to exercise their inalienable constitutional rights and liberties, such as the right to peaceful assembly and protest, provided such rights are exercised within the confines of the law.





3. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we are happy to note that the Oasis Forum has fully complied with the requirements of the Public Order Act, insofar as giving notice to the Police, regarding the planned peaceful street protest, is concerned. We are however saddened by the report from the Oasis Forum Chairperson, that the Lusaka Division Police Command refused to receive the said notice, when it was delivered. However, the fact that the notice was delivered, is enough to have satisfied the legal requirements of the Public Order Act. Whether the Police read the notice or refuse to read the notice, is entirely their own matter.





4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we have also noted the proposal by President Hakainde Hichilema, through his Press Aide, for dialogue regarding the ongoing illegal and unconstitutional Constitution amendment process, that was extended to the Oasis Forum. Our considered view is that any such dialogue should only take place after the planned peaceful street protest, and not be a substitute for the planned peaceful street protest. In other words, the planned peaceful street protest that is scheduled for this Friday, 29th November 2025, must proceed without fail.



Issued by:



Sean E. Tembo (SET)

Party President

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP)

Lusaka, Zambia