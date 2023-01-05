PERFORMANCE OF NEW DAWN MINISTERS SO FAR

04/01/2023

CABINET MINISTERS

1.Hon.Silvia Masebo- Health

On face value and looking at her likeable personality ,it is easier to think that the Minister has done well in her portfolio.But a visit to any public health facility in Zambia condemns Hon.Masebo .The situation in terms of medicines is worse than she found the Ministry.She has performed below 10% and must be taken to a less sensitive Ministry or allowed to work as MP only .By keeping her in charge of health amidst this acute shortage of medicines ,the President is sending a dangerous signal to the Zambian people.

2.Hon.Elvis Nkandu …Youth and Sports

The Minister is one of those few Ministers making an impressive mark .From the activities at his Ministry and those in the field,it is safe to conclude that ,Nkandu is doing his best .He is always in touch ,is reasonably visible and knows when to engage stakeholders .He is a Minister who is now treating all sports Associations and sports disciplines fairly .With Pilato and Kangwa Chileshe on his side ,Hon.Nkandu is poised to change the face of sports in Zambia.The Minister scores 76%.

3.Hon.Garry Nkombo- Local Government

With his past versatility and eloquence in Parliament ,Zambians expected alot from Hon.Nkonbo .But his running of local Government, especially the CDF component,is shambolic.He has not brought anything new to the face of local authorities and most towns and cities today are still very dirty .He is a Minister who is neither here nor there .The Minister,s performance is at 18%.

4.Hon.Chushi Kasanda … Information

When she was appointed,she made terrible mistakes but we all gave her chance to settle down.After one year and some months,she is still the same raw Government PR.She has not brought anything new to the media landscape and Zambians have not seen any intentions of her working on the Access to Information Bill or bringing beneficial reforms to state media .In terms of being Chief Government Spokesperson,the President has no choice but to find someone else.The Minister scores 16 %.

5.Hon.Ambrose Lufuma – Defense

Though it is very difficult to nicely judge his performance because of the nature of his ministry,it is safe for me to assert that ,the Minister carries himself well and represents Government honourably.But the Minister is not showing any plans of making defense wings more economically productive and useful.He scores 47%.

6.Frank Tayali- Transport

It is very difficult to see any any ideas and reforms which the Minister has brought or plans to bring to the Transport and Logistics sectors .It is therefore easy to agree with most people who wonder why this Minister is at that Ministry.He scores 23% .

7.Hon.Reuben Mtolo Phiri – Agriculture

If failure was a person ,it would be this Minister .His Ministry is in a mess and if the President is not part of this confusion in agriculture,then Hon. Phiri must not be in that seat next month.

8.Hon.Stanley Kakubo – Foreign Affairs

He is cool and soft spoken . Though he has allowed alot of cadres into foreign service ,the face of Zambia abroad is very good now .Zambia is now regarded highly among the community of nations .He scores 65% and must stay in that potifolio.

9.Hon.Alias Mubanga- Small and Medium Enterprises

When you visit this Ministry,there is almost nothing happening in this Ministry.It is now difficult to comprehend why the President created this Ministry.It is either the President fires this Minister or abolishes the Ministry.The Minister scores 8%

10.Doreen Mwamba -Community Development

While she has failed to remove and take care of street kinds in Zambia ,she looks determined to put in place policies and programs to take care of the vulnerable people in Society.She is friendly to the media and responds quickly to the needs of communities .She scores 55%

11.Hon .Jack Mwiimbu – Home Affairs

Though he is less toxic as compared to Hon.Stephen Kampyongo ,the Minister has not improved much the face of the police and the Correctional facilities.The two institutions have remained essentially the same in terms of operations.Alot was expected from Hon.Mwiimbu but it appears the man was never meant for the Ministry of Home Affairs.He scores 25 % .

12.Hon Douglas Siakalima – Education .

The Minister has superintended over the reintroduction of free education, recruitment of 30,496 teachers ,launch of curriculum reforms and abolishion of the 100% automatic progression from grade 7 to grade 8 .Despite acute shortages of desks , overcrowding in classes , accommodation crisis for teachers and lack of upgrades for teachers,Hon.Siakalima has done well in his seat.He scores 62%

13.Hon.Chairle Milupi – Infrastructure Development

The Minister is just present by name but nothing is happening in his Ministry.He started with alot of zeal but it appears the New Dawn Administration has no cash for infrastructure development .If that is the case ,it is better the President abolishes this Ministry ,for now .He scores 10% .

14.Hon.Brenda Tembatamba – Labour and Social security

The Minister is by far better than her predecessor,Madam Joyce Nonde .She is noticeably visible and is trying to attend to some gaps in the labour landscape of our country.But generally,she has not still induced the much needed vigour to give the Ministry a good image and new lease of life .The Ministry remains one of the most rebuked Ministries in Zambia .Very few people have confidence and respect for this Ministry.She scores 30%

15.Hon. Peter Kapala – Energy

So far this Minister has failed the people .We have not seen any plans to diversify the energy sources,no plans to reform ZESCO and the ERB.He scores 7%

16.Hon.Mokozo Chikote – Livestock and Fisheries

Very few citizens know about this Minister and the Ministry.He is invisible.It would be shocking if there is anything this Minister is doing .

17.Hon.Chipoka Mulenga – Commerce

The Minister is reasonably visible but he fails to walk his talk.Right now,most citizens and their businesses are failing to do tick .There is no liquidity in the economy and the trading/ commerce environment is still dangerous for indigenous Zambians .He scores 29%

18.Hon.Paul Kabuswe – Mines

So far ,most of his talks have ended at just being talks.The Mining sector is still sick and it appears this Minister intends to surrender the sector to foreign interests .It is not clear wether the Minister has plans to allow Government and Zambians to own mines.He is too Pro- west and totally against nationalism.He scores 7 %

19.Hon.Collins Nzovu- Green Economy and Environment

Again,it is extremely difficult to see why the President created this Ministry.There is nothing happening at this Ministry.The best thing to do by the President is to abolish this Ministry.It is just a cost to the Treasury.

20.Hon.Mike Mposha- Water Development

The Minister is here and there but his presence is not meaningful enough for citizens to appreciate.Sanitary conditions in most compounds are still bad and access to clean water still remains a huge challenge.The Minister has never shared his plans of solving these challenges .He scores 25 %

21.Hon.Rodney Sikumba – Tourism ….

I personally had a lot of confidence in this man with regards to tourism .But if i said that he is doing anything in that sector ,I would be lying.We have not seeing anything innovative from him .He is a huge disappointment and the President should begin to search for his replacement..

22.Hon.Felix Mutati – Technology

The Minister is very visible but just that .He talks alot but just that .Until we begin to see results ,he shall remain a failed project .He scores 28% .

23.Hon . Elijah Muchima – Lands

Most people expected him to bring about efficiency and effectiveness at the Ministry but he has terribly failed .He has even failed to deal with forest 27.He has since gone into hibernation.He scores 10%

24.Hon.Situmbeko Musokotwane – Finance

He is experienced and calm .He has managed to pay retiries,recruited teachers and other public service workers .He has also managed to reverse the economic negativity and improved the inflation of the country from 24% to 9% . However,he has failed to reduce the cost of fuel , fertilizer and generally has failed to reduce the cost of life in Zambia .He scores 50% .

25.Hon.Mulambo Haimbe – Justice

He has not yet provided a road map for legal reforms and citizens are now lost about the intention of this Minister over amendments to the Public Order Act and the Republican Constitution.The Minister has avoided to discuss these important issues .He is also a big let down.He scores 8%

PROVINCIAL MINISTERS

Apart from Hon . Cornelius Mweetwa ,Hon.Kapelwa Mbangweta and Hon.Credo Nanjuwa,the other 8 Provincial Ministers are totally invisible and incapable of running Provinces .The President should seriously think of replacing them.

CONCLUSION

From the analysis above ,it is clear that majority members of the President,s cabinet have failed to tick ,to make marks .If the President will not act now ,the damage to his political and administrative imagine will permanently be colossal.

Authored by: Dr Patrick Mwanza ,Lusaka