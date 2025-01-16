PERMANENT SECRETARY (ADMINISTRATION) ADDRESSES KEY ISSUES AT CDF DASHBOARD AND WEBSITE TRAINING



Chongwe, 15th January 2025 – The Permanent Secretary (Administration) Mr Maambo Hamaundu of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has called for enhanced performance and transparency in Local Authorities during the CDF Dashboard and Website Training for Central and Eastern Provinces, held at Mika Convention Centre in Chongwe.





In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary highlighted the Government’s unwavering commitment to fostering accountability and improving service delivery through digital transformation and public engagement.



Key issues raised include:



1. Functional Websites for All Local Authorities:

The Government is on a mission to ensure that all 116 Local Authorities (LAs) have fully functional websites to serve as reliable platforms for disseminating information to the public.





2. Accurate and Validated Information:



Local Authorities must ensure that all information shared with the public, principal officers, and the Office of the Permanent Secretary is accurate, validated, and disseminated through the proper procedures.



3. Transparency Through the CDF Dashboard:



The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) dashboard must be fully functional, accessible, and user-friendly, enabling the public to easily understand and engage with the data provided.





4. Role of Public Relations Officers:



Public Relations Officers (PROs) are urged to present accurate and positive narratives to the public, reinforcing trust and confidence in Local Authorities’ operations.





5. Keep Zambia Clean, Green, and Healthy Campaign:



The Permanent Secretary emphasized the need to promote and implement the Keep Zambia Clean, Green, and Healthy Campaign, urging Local Authorities to make this initiative known and embraced by the public.





6. Call for Dedication and Excellence:



Workers in all 116 Local Authorities were encouraged to put in their best efforts to deliver services effectively, with a focus on professionalism and commitment to their roles.





This training underscores the Ministry’s commitment to improving governance and service delivery by leveraging technology and promoting accountability. The Government remains steadfast in its efforts to build public trust through transparent and effective communication.



Issued

Public Relations Unit

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development-Zambia

USAID Local Impact Governance Project

Provincial Administration – Central Province