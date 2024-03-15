Pete Edochie refunded payment for movie after discovering that Judy is the producer – Rita Edochie

Veteran actress Rita Edochie has debunked rumors that Chief Pete Edochie is in support of the drama between Yul and his mistress, Judy Austin.



In response to the brutal attacks resulting from the drama in Yul Edochie’s household, Rita cleared Chief Pete Edochie of the dispute.

Rita stated that Pete Edochie has received numerous drags from netizens accusing him of supporting Judy Austin while starring in their film.

She added that Chief Pete Edochie’s involvement in a contentious film was due to his dedication to his career, and he was uninformed of the producer’s identity.

Despite getting paid for two projects, Rita revealed that Pete pulled out of the second after learning that Judy Austin was the producer.

Rita emphasized Chief Pete Edochie’s seniority and grace, imploring detractors to hold off on involving him in this kind of dispute.

Rita also encouraged the public to respect the privacy of her sister-in-law, Mrs. Josephine Edochie (Yul Edochie’s mother), by defending her against unfounded allegations. She confirmed that Yul’s mother has been working very hard offline on the story of Yul’s marriage.

She urged bloggers and content producers to avoid disseminating lies.

According to her:

“STOP BLASTING MY GREAT HUSBAND / BROTHER-IN-LAW “CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE (EBUBEDIKE)

IT HAS BEEN BROUGHT TO MY NOTICE THAT A LOT OF NETIZENS HAVE BEEN DRAGGING AND BLASTING “CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE ” REGARDING THIS DRAMA THAT ONE STRANGE MISTRESS HAS BEEN PUTTING UP FOR OVER 2 YEARS, SAYING HE IS IN SUPPORT OF THE WHOLE ACTIONS AS PER ACCEPTING TO BE FEATURED IN HER JOBS.

I TRIED TO OVERLOOK IT, NOT UNTIL I CAME ACROSS SOME FALSE VIDEOS MADE BY SOME OF THESE HUNGRY FACEBOOK BLOGS.

NOW LET ME REITERATE SOMETHING, CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE IS NOT DESPERATE FOR FILM ROLES, HE IS NOT OBSESSED WITH THE MONEY HE IS PAID TO APPEAR ON SCREENS, HE IS ONLY A PROFESSIONAL WHO WAS PAID TO FEATURE IN A MOVIE. UNKNOWN TO HIM, THE MOVIE WAS PRODUCED BY DRAMA DEVIL 😈 OF WHICH HE WAS NEVER AWARE OF HOW NEGATIVELY CONTROVERSIAL THE PERSON HE FILMED FOR IS, WHEN HE REALISED WHAT WAS HAPPENING HE MANNAGED TO FINISH THE FIRST MOVIE AND DIDNT DO THE SECOND ONE HE WAS PAID TO DO. MIND YOU, HE WAS PAID FOR TWO JOBS, SO HE HAD TO MAKE A REFUND OF THE SECOND ONE AND LEFT THE SNATCHER’S SET TILL TODAY. FURTHERMORE, HE SAID HE WOKE UP ONE MORNING AND HEARD HE PICKED A WIFE, HOW ELSE DO YOU WANT HIM TO PROVE THAT HE IS NOT AWARE, WHY MUST HE BE DRAGGED INTO THIS? HE IS 77 AS AT TODAY, WHICH MEANS HE WAS 75 2 YEARS AGO WHEN ALL THESE MADNESS STARTED, NOW TELL ME, WILL YOUR ADVANCED FATHER AT HOME GO TO FIGHT BECAUSE HIS SON DOESN’T LISTEN TO HIM? I HEAR PEOPLE SAY THAT HIS WIFE DOESN’T TALK, DO YOU LIVE WITH HER IN THE SAME HOUSE TO KNOW IF SHE TALKS OR NOT? DO YOU KNOW HOW FAR SHE HAS GONE ON THIS MATTER? PLEASE MY CANDID ADVICE IS THAT YOU DRAG THE PEOPLE IN QUESTION WHO BROUGHT THEIR PERSONAL LIFE AFFAIRS TO SOCIAL MEDIA, LEAVE CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE AND HIS CALM LOVELY WIFE MRS JOSEPHINE EDOCHIE ALONE. EVERYONE CANNOT BE AS HOT AS RITA EDOCHIE NTI RUBBER .OGINI NU .

OH YE CONTENT CREATORS AND BLOGGERS OF FALSEHOOD

I HOPE THIS MESSAGE FINDS YOU WELL, DO HAVE A NICE TIME GREAT LOVERS OF RITA EDOCHIE 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚.”

