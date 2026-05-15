PETE HEGSETH: $1.5 TRILLION GENERATIONAL DOWN PAYMENT ON AMERICA’S DEFENSE



Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced a massive $1.5 trillion investment to renew and strengthen America’s military.





“Despite what you might hear in the media, America is not in decline,” Hegseth said. “We remain the strongest military power on Earth but that power requires renewal and with global threats that are constantly evolving it’s time to make a $1.5 trillion investment. A generational down payment.”





He highlighted the reversal of past neglect: “For far too long Washington bureaucrats allowed America’s defense industrial base to fall apart. During President Trump’s first term our military was rebuilt into the greatest fighting force on the planet.”





Hegseth pointed to recent successes: “The execution of operations Midnight Hammer, Southern Spear, Absolute Resolve and Epic Fury are testaments to this restoration of strength.”





The investment ensures dominance: “America’s $1.5 trillion investment guarantees that the United States military will maintain dominance against any adversary anywhere at anytime.”





Key breakdowns include: “A historic $756 billion defense budget. More than half will be spent on new capabilities. That means factories, technology and jobs.”





“It also means spending $100 billion to advance the next generation of American air power. We’re advancing the largest shipbuilding request since 1962 including $10 billion into our maritime industrial base. Committing nearly $18 billion to operationalize Golden Dome for America to defend the homeland.”





Additional priorities: “We’re reshoring our critical mineral sector to reduce reliance on foreign nations. And we are increasing our investment in artificial intelligence by 800 percent.”





Hegseth closed: “This is a generational down payment on our future. A down payment on deterrence. President Trump’s budget is sending one unmistakable message to our allies, our enemies and our defense industrial base. We are expanding our strength. We are restoring deterrence. And we are putting America First.”