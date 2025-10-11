PETER CHANDA DENIES NCP’S EXIT FROM TONSE ALLIANCE, SAYS PARTY ONLY TAKING A BACK SEAT





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The Opposition New Congress Party (NCP) President Peter Chanda has dismissed a statement circulating on social media suggesting that his party has withdrawn from the Tonse Alliance, clarifying that he has merely taken a step back from active participation and that the statement has not been authored by the party.



Mr Chanda explained that after internal consultations, the party will issue an official position on its continued engagement within the alliance.





He further stated that the matter of the NCP being used as a special purpose vehicle within the coalition remains under discussion maintaining that late former President Edgar Lungu had selected his party as a special purpose vehicle for the Tonse Alliance, adding that four days before his death, Mr. Lungu reaffirmed that decision.





He confirmed that he had notified Patriotic Front Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda about his decision to adopt a neutral stance for the time being.





Mr. Chanda also revealed that the party’s immediate focus will now shift toward strengthening its internal leadership structures ahead of its forthcoming elective conference.