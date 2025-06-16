Peter Mutharika’s 2025 presidential bid confirmed: Collects nomination papers

On Sunday, 15 June 2025, the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officially unveiled the nomination form for its presidential candidate, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

This announcement was communicated through the party’s official Facebook page, marking a definitive moment in Malawi’s political calendar as the country heads toward the 2025 general elections.

The submission of the nomination form signals the DPP’s confidence in the leadership of its former president and ex-head of state, who served from 2014 to 2020.

Professor Mutharika’s return to the political frontline has been the subject of speculation for months, with some viewing it as a strategic move to consolidate the party’s base and reclaim lost ground.

The timing of the nomination, exactly a year after the 2024 Tonse Alliance’s midterm turbulence, underscores a calculated effort by the DPP to present a familiar and tested alternative to the ruling coalition.

Critics, however, have raised questions about Mutharika’s age and whether he embodies the generational change many Malawians have been calling for, especially given the recent deaths of prominent politicians and rising youth activism.

Nevertheless, his loyalists argue that his experience, international stature, and understanding of Malawi’s economic challenges make him a stabilizing force amid the country’s ongoing social and financial uncertainty.

The release of the nomination form on social media also reflects the party’s attempt to modernize its communication strategy, reaching both its grassroots supporters and tech-savvy urban voters.

In terms of internal party dynamics, this development suggests that the DPP has managed to overcome factional tensions and unify around its most recognizable figure.

The post has already sparked heated debates online, with supporters praising the return of “APM” and detractors warning against recycling old leadership.

Going forward, all eyes will be on how the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) responds to this nomination and whether other parties will accelerate their own internal processes to catch up.

The DPP’s formal endorsement of Mutharika now sets the stage for a highly contested election, likely to be shaped by themes of legacy, renewal, and economic recovery.