Peter Okoye Admits Co-Signatory Role in $1m Trial of Jude Okoye



Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has made a key disclosure in the ongoing trial of his elder brother, Jude Okoye, at the Lagos State High Court over an alleged $1 million misappropriation.





During the court proceedings before Justice Rahman Oshodi, Peter acknowledged that he and his twin brother, Paul Okoye, are co-signatories to the Northside Entertainment Limited bank account. This statement contrasts with his earlier claim that Jude solely handled the company’s financial affairs.





Co-Signatory Revelation



Peter explained that although Jude was originally the only authorised signatory, he and Paul were later added to the account.



“Despite being co-signatories, I never personally signed cheques or managed transactions,” Peter told the court.





The clarification followed a cross-examination by defence counsel, Clement Onwuewunor (SAN), who presented official banking records in court.





Dispute Over P-Square Catalogue



Peter also spoke on the ownership of the P-Square catalogue, maintaining that the nearly 100-song body of work belongs solely to him and Paul. He noted that Jude was not a founding member of the group but later became their manager around 2004 or 2005, allegedly without a formal written agreement.





Justice Rahman Oshodi has adjourned the matter until May 15, 2026, for further hearing. The case continues to draw strong reactions from fans, as Paul Okoye has openly shown support for Jude, highlighting the ongoing tension within the Okoye family.