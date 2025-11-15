PF Accuses UPND Cadres of  attacking PF Secretariat

 BREAKING | PF Accuses UPND Cadres of Storming Secretariat as Police Yet to Speak





The Patriotic Front has accused suspected UPND cadres of storming its party secretariat this afternoon, beating PF members and damaging property in an incident that has already sparked political tension in the capital.





A circulating video shows an injured PF cadre speaking in Tonga, with visible blood stains on his shirt. In the clip, he alleges that “UPND cadres attacked us” and claims the group reported the incident to Lusaka Central Police. The police have not issued a statement, and their position on the matter remains unknown.





PF Central Committee Member and Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairman Celestin Mukandila released a strong-worded statement condemning what he described as a “violent attack on the Patriotic Front Secretariat allegedly carried out by UPND cadres.”





Mukandila said the conduct was “unacceptable in a democracy and poses a direct threat to peace, order, and the safety of our citizens.” He called on the Zambia Police Service to act “without fear or favour,” saying “law enforcement must take immediate and meaningful action, including effecting arrests.”





In his statement, Mukandila added that the attack “is not only an assault on the PF but an attack on the Zambian people’s right to political participation, safety, and freedom of association.”





He also issued a warning against mistaking the PF’s commitment to peaceful politics as weakness. “We will defend our members and our democratic space using lawful, constitutional means,” he said.





Mukandila urged the Zambia Police to investigate the alleged roles of Lusaka Province UPND Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta and Bweengwa MP Kasautu Muchelo, stating that both men are “recently on record issuing statements that incite violence.”





There has been no statement from the UPND, and no confirmation from police regarding the alleged assault, the extent of injuries, or the identity of the attackers.





This is a developing story. The People’s Brief will update as soon as police or government issue an on-record clarification.



© The People’s Brief | McCarthy Lumba