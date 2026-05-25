President Trump posts Barack Obama’s A.I. mugshot on Truth Social



The latest escalation in long-running US political tensions saw Donald Trump posting an AI-generated image depicting former president Barack Obama in a fabricated “mugshot” scenario on his social media platform Truth Social.





The image showed Obama holding a placard reading “Barack Hussein Obama,” surrounded by other former senior officials including ex-FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan, all depicted in orange prison-style jumpsuits as part of a stylised booking photo montage.





The composition, arranged in a grid format, was labelled by Trump as “The Shady Bunch,” alongside a caption in which he described the group as a “(Sick!)” collection of individuals he accused of weaponising government institutions.





Trump has repeatedly clashed with many of the figures shown in the image, particularly Comey, who previously led investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.





The post adds to a long history of public disputes between Trump and Obama, as well as ongoing political accusations involving members of former US administrations. Trump has previously used social media to call for investigations into Obama-era officials, including allegations that they engaged in misconduct related to intelligence assessments during the 2016 election cycle.





The post adds to a long history of public disputes between Trump and Obama, as well as ongoing political accusations involving members of former US administrations. Trump has previously used social media to call for investigations into Obama-era officials, including allegations that they engaged in misconduct related to intelligence assessments during the 2016 election cycle.





While the individuals depicted in the image have not been charged with any crimes related to the claims referenced, the post has reignited partisan debate over political accountability and the use of AI-generated content in political messaging.



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