PF AND TONSE THINKS MUNIR ZULU IS ON THEIR SIDE-Let’s analyze what Hon. Munir Zulu wrote yesterday.





“I can confirm that I had gone to raddison blue hotel for my hair cut and bumped into Honourable chabinga who offered himself to pay for the services…

K5000 given for my barbershop, I am grateful as it shows that when you differ on political ideas does not mean that you can’t help one pay bills in life..

Thank you Honourable Chabinga”





1. From nowhere Munir is out and the next thing he coincidentally meets Chabinga at Raddison Blue Hotel ?





2. The master dribbler (Chabinga) pays for his haircut (K5000 for his barbershop)



3. How many people has Munir Zulu shared on his platform since his release?





4. Use your heads….. It’s like the painter is currently only left with red color and he’s painting everywhere…..



Let’s look at another post by Hon. Munir Zulu





“I know my friends, I know my relatives and I know pretenders. So avoid calling to advise on who did what and said what! I am well informed and I know when to act and when not to act. Just keep calm as I have always said I remain MZ.” According to this post, is Chabinga a pretender to Munir? Let’s go with, “no” and leave to thinking…….



#Shipungu