PF Borrowed More Than $6.5 Billion From China And Defaulted In 2020, And Abused Borrowed Money ; They Should Keep Quiet When Their Friends Are Clinching Meaningful Deals On Trade And Investment- Mark Simuuwe

PF BORROWED MORE THAN $6.5 BILLION FROM CHINA AND DEFAULTED IN 2020, AND ABUSED BORROWED MONEY ; THEY SHOULD KEEP QUIET WHEN THEIR FRIENDS ARE CLINCHING MEANINGFUL DEALS ON TRADE AND INVESTMENT – INSONI EBUNTU BA EMMANUEL MWAMBA

By Mark Simuuwe

Ba Emmanuel Mwamba , I thought you were once an ambassador and know that there is no head of state who is without Guard of Honour anywhere in the world .

For those who do not know , the guard of honor granted to the host president is given to a visiting President as a symbol of Military subordination and protection to the visiting president , to mean that , he is accorded the same respect as their president, without which the Head of State would in essence never be safe .

This is a practice even if HH visited any leader in a state visit anywhere in the world .

A President is not received like an ordinary person or minister. It is a standard practice world over . This is a State Visit not a an official visit .

Secondly, I am not surprised at your level of reasoning and lopsided propaganda because I have debated with you and I know your level of reasoning . Thirdly, tell us which country you ever saw failing to provide a guard of honour to any head of state during a state visit anywhere in the world ?

Lastly , I think that is besides the point to even debate the guard of honor ; it is like telling people to believe you that one head of state had no police escort ; does that make sense for anyone to believe you ? As for ECL ! ECL is gone and is not in the picture in China anymore , governments run that way . ECL borrowed money and failed to pay back . He failed to negotiate the same debt owed to China, meaning not even China could trust him with their money after defaulting for any negotiations.

If you think ECL is a factor because you have kept his picture , why did he fail to negotiate on the Chinese debt ? Why has it taken HH to succeed?

In your PF level of thinking , you never thought that HH would be in China in one of your posts . Today , HH is in China where FDI today has brought serious returns to China contributing about one-third to the country’s GDP just from Shenzhen alone , which has industrial economic zones for companies from all over the world and within .

UPND THINKING ON ZAMBIA – CHINA RELATIONS

China brings to Africa , an interesting economic model which is devoid of ideological debates but tailored to respond to the Peoples Republic of China goals of growing the GDP for the country with pro-poor policies.

China brings decentralization on the table for African countries to learn about the importance of people centered empowerment programmes and devolved resources.

Further , China comes with so many opportunities that can stimulate trade and investment in Zambia in the area of technology, education, energy , agriculture and manufacturing sector .

Most importantly, China brings to the table the key milestone in debt restructuring – associated with the PF government which borrowed money indiscriminately abused it .

China brings to the country , party- to -party relations for strengthened bilateral relations.

Lastly , China remains a strategic partner to Afeica especially in the area of trade an investment.

This is what separates your ECL/ PF from The UPND .