THE Lusaka High Court has slapped a 10 year sentence on a suspected Patriotic Front (PF) cadre Weluzani Banda for attempted murder.

Judge Lameck Mwale has delivered the verdict.

Judge Mwale has justified his decision to send Banda to prison for ten years as a deterrent measure to the would be offenders and perpetrators of political violence.

Banda was charged of attempted murder for having allegedly shot at Joseph Lwimba a suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cadre in Lusaka’s Chawama area during the August 12, 2021 General Election .

Meanwhile, Lwimba, the victim has praised the judiciary for sending his assailant to jail.

He said justice has prevailed, thereby inspiring judicial confidence in the eyes of members of public.

Credit: ZNBC Today