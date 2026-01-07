PF CB HAS NOT ENDORSED ANY OF RESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE YET



STATEMENT ON THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF CAMPAIGN STRUCTURES ON THE COPPERBELT





Wednesday, 7th January 2026



The Copperbelt Provincial leadership has taken note of information in circulation regarding the constitution and public announcement of a campaign team, in which same Copperbelt Provincial office bearers have been cited as part of structures purportedly established to campaign for Presidential candidate Hon. Brian Mundubile.





The Provincial leadership wishes to state, in the clearest terms, that the Copperbelt Province has not endorsed any individual candidate in the ongoing internal party processes. At this stage, the overriding obligation of the Provincial leadership is to preserve unity, cohesion, and institutional order within the party, and not to advance, or be perceived to advance, the interests of any particular individual.





In line with party discipline and established procedure, all office bearers at provincial, district, constituency, and branch levels are required to maintain strict neutrality. I wish to remind all Office bearers that our obligation as the leadership is to carry the collective responsibility of the entire province and the party at large.





The Provincial leadership is concerned that the establishment or announcement of campaign structures, particularly those that include serving office bearers and are formed outside sanctioned party processes, has the potential to create confusion and may lead to the emergence of parallel structures. Such actions undermine established party organs, weaken internal discipline, and pose a serious threat to party unity.





In this regard, I wish to reiterate on behalf of the province our firm commitment to order, discipline, and strict adherence to party structures and procedures. The unity of the Patriotic Front remains paramount and must not be compromised by premature alignments or actions that divide the membership.





I further wish to call upon all members and stakeholders in the province and outside to respect existing party structures, to refrain from any conduct that may cause division or instability, and to place the collective interests of the party above personal ambition.





Issued by:

Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga

Patriotic Front Copperbelt Chairperson

Member of the Central Committee