MP MUKOSA ROBBED: 2 Tanzanian ladies drugged him with valium in his room

PF Chinsali Member of Parliament Kalalwe Mukosa has allegedly been robbed out of K18,000 by two women of Tanzanian origin whom he invited for drinks in his room at Ndola’s Urban Hotel.

The incident happened last Monday when the two women, suspected to be prostitutes, drugged him with valium and managed to withdraw K16,000 from his Indo Zambia Bank account and K2,000 from his mobile money account.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail