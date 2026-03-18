PF CONSENT JUDGEMENT WILL KNOCK OUT LUBINDA, MUDOLO AND MAKEBI FROM THE PF RACE





The matter of the PF currently before the courts of law since 2023 is more complicated and has more implications than many think.





After Miles Sampa reconciled with the PF leadership, he entered into a consent agreement with the party which was later filed in court. Some notable clauses of the consent include but not limited to;





1. Miles admission that his 24th October, 2023 convention at Mulungushi conference center was illegal.

2. That the PF returns to it’s original owners in reference to the list of PF office bearers at registrar of societies.





Now here’s the cliché, if this consent judgement goes in favor of Miles Sampa, it means that the PF party will go back to the list where Edgar Chagwa Lungu was PF president and Davis Mwila was Secretary General (ROS records).





Meaning neither, Nakacinda, Mukandila nor Miles Sampa will be SG of the PF party. Davis Mwila will legally be the official Secretary General of the Patriotic Front.



Since this case involves PF Presidential candidates that initially paid the nomination fees of K200,000, it’s most likely that the judgement will instruct the original office bearers headed by SG Mwila to go ahead with a convention as planned before Miles converned his confessed illegal convention.





Now we all know that Hon. Given Lubinda, Willah Mudolo and Hon. Makebi Zulu, joined the race after the demise of ECL and this case was already active in court, this will technically, disqualify the three, they won’t participate in the convention for they were not part of aggrieved candidates that went to court against Miles Sampa their fellow candidate.





Therefore, the only eligible candidates in this scenario would be;



1. Brian Mundubile

2. Chishimba Kambwili

3. Mutotwe Kafwaya

4. Chitalu Chilufya

5. Miles Sampa

6. Greyford Monde

7. Chanda Katotobwe





This perhaps gives an idea why Hon. Given Lubinda has called for a convention slated for tomorrow Thursday (according to a 4 days outmetum) and also a different stance from Dr. Kambwili, suggesting to have the convention after the consent judgement on 27th March, 2026.





This is my personal opinion in a layman’s understanding.



Ukwali Nsoke, Takwafwile Muntu kabili Uwakweba Imfwa Yanoko Mutanshi.





Thank you



Sampa Mwaume – The Chinsalian

Chilinda-Chinsali

18/03/2026