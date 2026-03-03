🇿🇲 ANALYSIS | PF Convention Delays, Leadership Vacuum And Indecision



March 3 was supposed to find the Patriotic Front with a flag bearer.





February was presented as firm. “Final and irreversible,” the party had said. Today, there is no convention. There is no elected president. There is only a statement insisting the PF “will not be bullied into conducting a rushed, chaotic or legally questionable convention.





Politics, however, runs on timelines. And timelines do not wait for internal housekeeping.



The Given Lubinda-led faction now argues that responsibility requires patience. “Our responsibility is to ensure that when delegates gather, the process is lawful, credible, transparent and beyond dispute,” the statement reads. That language speaks to caution. It also reveals anxiety. A party that once prided itself on command and decisiveness is now speaking in defensive tones about compliance and verification.





The real issue is not whether the convention is lawful. It is whether the PF still controls its own political tempo.



The opposition space has fragmented. Brian Mundubile is charting his own course under the Tonse umbrella. Makebi Zulu’s momentum appears uneven. Speculation around Chishimba Kambwili continues to swirl. Internal camps are positioning quietly while the official structure delays publicly. Each week without a settled leadership question weakens negotiating power with potential allies.





Meanwhile, the ruling UPND is not waiting.



President Hakainde Hichilema is campaigning through policy. Education numbers. Inflation figures. Mining investments. Regional endorsements. Whether one agrees with the government or not, the machinery is moving. The PF, by contrast, is locked in procedural arguments about membership verification and structural alignment.





Delegates were reportedly mobilised. Hotels in Lusaka were filled. Whispers of a privately held assembly surfaced. Then came the official line: no rushing, no chaos, no legal traps. That contradiction fuels speculation. When insiders and official channels speak different languages, perception becomes the enemy.





The PF insists it remains “united, structured and focused.” That may be institutionally true. Politically, however, unity must be visible. Structure must produce outcomes. Focus must translate into action. A convention repeatedly promised and repeatedly postponed sends a different signal: uncertainty.





Zambian voters have short political patience.



History shows that opposition parties collapse less from external pressure and more from internal hesitation. Courts may delay judgments. State institutions may be contested. Yet voters ultimately judge coherence. A party unable to organise its own succession struggles to persuade the nation it can organise the state.





The deeper question is strategic. Is the PF preparing for renewal or preservation? Renewal requires clarity, generational shifts and ideological repositioning. Preservation relies on familiar faces and emotional loyalty. February was meant to answer that question. March has extended it.



Democracy cannot be suspended by adjournments, the PF argues. True. But neither can electoral preparation.





With fewer than six months before polling day, political gravity is shifting. The longer the PF delays naming a definitive leader, the more space it cedes to rivals within and outside its traditional base. Political vacuums do not stay empty. They are filled.





The convention will eventually come. The issue now is not whether it will be held. The issue is whether, when it happens, it will still matter as much as it once would have.



© The People’s Brief | Editors