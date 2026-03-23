PF convention polls indicate Kambwili should take backseat from politics – Malite

A FORMER close associate to PF member Chishimba Kambwili has advised him to consider stepping aside from active politics and shift his eagerness to serve the nation to caring for his family instead.

This is after Kambwili plunged into a political relegation zone following the secret PF virtual convention held over the weekend where the former cabinet minister came last among candidates, receiving only 9 out of approximately 600 votes.

UPND Alliance member Emmanuel Malite, who closely worked with Kambwili in forming his ex party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the results show that the former political heavy weight has lost influence.

“Given his legacy, I think it’s time for him to step back from active politics. The recent PF private convention results, where he got lowest votes, show he’s lost influence.”

“His shift towards tribal politics didn’t work out, and Zambians lost trust in him. Those around him should see this reality,” Malite stated.

He added that today’s politics needs trustworthiness and issue-based leaders, the qualities which Malite believes people don’t see in Kambwili.

“I think he should take a break, preserve his legacy, and focus on his family,” he advised Kambwili.

Kambwili, who previously served as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services and as a member of parliament for the Roan Constituency for over a decade is a founding member of the PF.

In July last year, the Kasama High Court upheld a five-month jail sentence with hard labour for Kambwili regarding tribal and regional remarks made during the 2021 elections.

He was released on October 24, after completing his sentence.

Kalemba March 23, 2026