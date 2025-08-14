PF convention  that elected me as President needs to be nullified as it violated PF constitution, Miles Sampa Tells Court

14.08.2025
This morning I consented or submitted into Court that the PF convention that was held in 2023 that elected me as President, needs to be nullified as it violeted some provisions of the PF constitution.
This so that we can go back to another convention that will allow all that applied then as candidates to partcipate but also to open the widow to allow new applicants to do so.
We trust then a President will emerge that will have consesus from all stake holders of our beloved party. I trust it’s the best route to take and more so given the unfortunate demise of President ECL.
Only anyone that knows has zero support is likely to be against this proposition otherwise no one should fear a rematch football game when called.
We await judgement ‘when ready’ so we proceed to the general conference.
Zikomo
Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP
Leader of Opposition
PF & Tonse Alliance
You are the same person who successfully defended the convention that elected you in court, so how does it become illegal now.
These Zambian politicians. Can a country develop with such jokers?
Prepare for a third illegal convention which you’re going to win for the third consecutive time, my champion. Otherwise there shall never be a convention with the terms you’re describing.