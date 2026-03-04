PF COUNCILLORS REAFFIRM LOYALTY TO LUBINDA AMIDST FORCED PRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENT





LUSAKA –02.03.2026



Councillors from various parts of the country today paid a courtesy call on Hon. Given Lubinda, to express their gratitude for his “steady and resilient leadership” throughout the politically turbulent period following the 2021 General Elections.





During the meeting, the local government representatives shared their “shocking experience” regarding a recent government-sponsored gathering. According to the councillors, they were invited to attend a meeting addressed by President Hakainde Hichilema, only to witness a “Vote of Thanks” delivered by a UPND councillor.





The vote was reportedly framed to suggest that all councillors present had collectively endorsed Mr. Hichilema as the sole presidential candidate for the upcoming August 13, 2026, General Election. The councillors clarified that their attendance was based on the expectation that the President would address critical grievances, most notably:





Payment of Gratuities: Long-standing concerns over the disbursement of terminal benefits for local representatives.

Conditions of Service: Issues surrounding the monthly allowance, which was recently adjusted but remains a point of contention given the rising cost of living.

Operational Challenges: The lack of adequate resources to effectively monitor community projects.



Welcoming the delegation, Hon. Lubinda urged the councillors not to fear any political repercussions or “castigation” from the party for attending the government function. He reminded them that the program was funded by taxpayers’ money, not the ruling party’s private coffers.





“There is no harm in you attending government functions or even wearing CDF-branded attire,” Mr. Lubinda stated. “The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is public money meant for the people of Zambia, not a tool for partisan branding.”





The attempt to use a state-funded event as a platform for a political endorsement was described by the councillors as a “desperate maneuver” to project a false image of nationwide popularity. Observers note that with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) having already released the 2026 roadmap—setting the election for August 13—political tension is rising.





The councillors maintained that the President’s failure to address their welfare, choosing instead to focus on a premature endorsement, has “exposed a lack of priority” and resulted in public embarrassment for the Head of State.