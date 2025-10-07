PF Declares “Tonse List” Illegal, Tightens Alliance Control Amid Internal Realignment





The Patriotic Front (PF) has declared the so-called “Tonse List” illegal and warned its members against attending any unauthorized alliance meetings, in what analysts see as a move to tighten control over internal and alliance-related activities.





The decision followed a Central Committee meeting held on Monday, October 6, 2025, at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka, chaired by Acting Party President Hon. Given Lubinda, alongside senior party officials including Emmanuel Mpakata, Mulenga Kampamba, George Chisanga, and Raphael Mangani Nakachinda.





In a communiqué issued on Tuesday, Secretary General Nakachinda said the meeting was “characterised by unity, discipline, and constructive deliberations,” adding that it focused on consolidating party structures and reaffirming PF’s participation in the Tonse Alliance. However, the resolutions adopted suggest a party increasingly determined to centralize decision-making amid growing uncertainty over its alliance role and leadership direction.





The Central Committee dismissed the so-called “Tonse List” a document purporting to assign PF members to Tonse Alliance positions as “illegal and of no effect.” Members whose names appeared on the list were instructed to disregard it entirely.





The directive appears to target individuals allegedly aligning with external alliance factions, underscoring the PF leadership’s effort to prevent internal divisions ahead of the party’s planned General Conference.





The meeting also ruled that only the PF Secretary General or the officially recognized Tonse Alliance Chairperson can convene or authorize alliance meetings involving PF members.





Nakachinda cautioned that any meetings not sanctioned through these official channels would be deemed “illegal” and that attendance by PF members would constitute disciplinary misconduct. Political observers say the move reflects a strategic attempt to maintain message discipline and reassert the party’s identity within the broader Tonse coalition.





As part of its resolutions, the PF Central Committee approved the appointment of a special committee to visit the family of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, with the aim of updating them on preparations for the upcoming General Conference.





Nakachinda said the visit would reaffirm the party’s respect for Lungu’s legacy and the role he played in shaping the PF’s identity. Insiders say the gesture could also serve to mend relations between the party’s old guard and newer factions.





The Central Committee further endorsed the Conference Organising Committee, tasked with overseeing the logistics and structure of the anticipated General Conference. The event, viewed as a turning point for the PF’s post-Lungu era, is expected to address internal leadership transitions, party renewal, and strategy heading into the 2026 general elections. Nakachinda urged members to remain disciplined, loyal, and united behind the party’s leadership.





The PF reaffirmed its commitment to unity, democratic values, and internal renewal. Nakachinda emphasized that the party will continue to “protect its structures, defend its members, and promote the values of service, justice, and inclusiveness.”



