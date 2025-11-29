PF DECLARES WESTERN PROVINCE SHIFT AS LUBINDA’S POPULARITY SURGES



The Patriotic Front has intensified its internal momentum as senior party figures continue to mobilize across the country. The party’s National Women Deputy Chairperson Kavumbu Hakachima has positioned the latest developments in Western Province as a sign of renewed confidence in the PF’s leadership ambitions.





During a tour of Western Province yesterday, Acting President of the PF, Given Lubinda, drew significant attention from residents as activity in parts of the province temporarily came to a halt. His arrival generated heightened excitement among supporters who gathered to welcome him, signalling a shift in the province’s political atmosphere.





The Patriotic Front National Women Deputy Chairperson underscored that Lubinda’s presence on the ground indicates a growing acceptance of his leadership within communities traditionally viewed as strongholds of the ruling UPND. The reception was framed as a demonstration of changing public sentiment ahead of the presidential race.





Within PF structures, Lubinda’s entry into the presidential contest is being promoted as a decisive moment for the party. Kavumbu emphasized that his increasing popularity reflects the party’s renewed confidence as it positions itself for national governance.





The PF leadership continues to project Western Province as a region experiencing political realignment. According to the National Women Deputy Chairperson, the enthusiastic response from residents strengthens the party’s belief that the political landscape is shifting in favour of the Patriotic Front.