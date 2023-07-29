PF Denies Allegations of Edgar Lungu’s Return to Politics: A Fact-Checked Account





In the recent past, rumors have been circulating in the political sphere about the potential return of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu to active politics. Several media outlets reported on these speculations, raising questions about the intentions of the Patriotic Front (PF) party and its leadership.



“PEOPLE WANT ME BACK IN 2026 AND I WILL COME AND ARREST HAKAINDE – LUNGU,” wrote Koswe, a Zambian Facebook page recently in a widely reacted post.



“Edgar Lungu back into active politics. This is stage managed ba Lungu, no one wants you back” posted another online platform called Zambia News Yatu Media in a Facebook video.



In an effort to verify these widely shared claims, Venus Media reached out to the Patriotic Front (PF) who dismissed the posts along with the rumors as “just mere allegations”.



Fact Check: Unsubstantiated Claims

Upon a thorough investigation, no concrete evidence or official statements have been found to support the claim of Edgar Lungu’s intention to return to politics. While various media sources have reported on the speculations, none have provided verifiable sources or direct quotes from Lungu or party representatives confirming his return.



Claim: PF Denies Lungu’s Return to Politics

Patriotic Front, the former ruling political party in Zambia, has addressed the rumors surrounding former President Edgar Lungu’s return to politics. Party member Chishimba Kambwili Venus Media’s Fact Checking team that there is no truth to the allegations.

“I’m not aware about that (the allegations), I think that is just an allegation,” confirmed Mr. Kambwili in an interview.



Conclusion:



After conducting a thorough fact-check, it has been established that the rumors surrounding Mr. Lungu’s return to politics lack substantiated evidence. The Patriotic Front has officially denied these allegations through their senior member. It is important to emphasize that, as of 26 July 2023, there is no verified indication that Mr. Edgar Lungu, the 6th Zambian president who unsuccessfully contested against 16 other presidential candidates including President Hakainde Hichilema who emerged victorious in the 2021 general elections has not made any suggestions of intending to make a political comeback. -Venus Publishers