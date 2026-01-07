PF DISOWNS ‘ILLEGAL’ TONSE ALLIANCE MEETING AS LUBINDA DECLARES PURPORTED RESOLUTIONS NULL AND VOID





The Patriotic Front (PF) formally notifies the general public, its members, and members of the Tonse Alliance that it has been conclusively established that an illegal and unauthorized Tonse Alliance meeting was convened by the Co-Chairperson of the Alliance, Professor Danny Pule.





The Patriotic Front further exposes the mischief and bad faith surrounding this meeting, which was deliberately convened at a time when PF members and Tonse Alliance members were attending a duly sanctioned political rally in Chawama. This conduct was calculated to exclude key stakeholders and undermines the very foundations of collective leadership within the Alliance.





It must be re-emphasised and placed firmly on record that the Patriotic Front is the Party that sponsored His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu into the Tonse Alliance, following due consultation and approval by the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front. In this regard, the Patriotic Front cannot and will not be reduced to a façade or treated as a non-existent entity within an Alliance it helped to form and sustain.





At the said purported meeting, illegal, null, and void resolutions were made, including attempts to alter the Tonse Alliance Constitution through a virtual meeting, in clear violation of agreed Alliance procedures and in direct contravention of a binding resolution which resolved that all matters relating to constitutional amendments would only be addressed at a duly convened physical meeting scheduled for 20th January 2026.





The Patriotic Front unequivocally condemns the conduct of certain colleagues within the Alliance, which demonstrates dishonesty, lack of political decorum, and blatant disregard for collective responsibility, consultation, and mutual respect—principles that are indispensable to any credible political alliance.





Accordingly, any documents, statements, or materials circulating on social media purporting to be resolutions of the Tonse Alliance are hereby disowned in their entirety, are illegal and illegitimate, and must be ignored with the contempt they deserve. For the avoidance of doubt, the status quo within the Tonse Alliance remains unchanged.





Consequently, the Tonse Alliance shall soon convene a proper, lawful, and duly constituted meeting, at a date and time to be announced, at which all outstanding matters shall be addressed strictly in accordance with the Alliance Constitution and agreed procedures.





In the meantime, all Patriotic Front members and Tonse Alliance members are directed to intensify campaign activities in Chawama to ensure a Tonse Alliance victory in the upcoming by-election scheduled for 15th January.



Issued by:

Hon. Given Lubinda

Chairperson – Tonse Alliance

A/ President – Patriotic Front