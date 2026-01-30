PF DOUBTS JUDICIARY’S ABILITY TO RESOLVE INTERNAL DISPUTES AFTER COURT BLOCKS CONVENTION
By Nelson Zulu
Patriotic Front Chairperson for Legal Affairs George Chisanga says the Kabwe High Court’s upholding of the injunction restraining the party from holding a convention next month shows that it will be difficult for the PF to get a resolution from the judiciary.
In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chisanga said the courts have failed to promptly deal with the party’s internal disputes since 2022, causing delays in resolving matters of injunctive relief and party administration.
He says the protracted hearings and slow rulings have denied the party timely determinations on its internal affairs and is urging the court to prioritize clarity and speed in politically sensitive cases.
Meanwhile PF faction Deputy Secretary General Celestine Mukandila insists that the PF will hold its convention next month while the process of appealing against the injunction takes course in a higher court.
Mr. Mukandila says an alternative political vehicle has already been recognized for the PF to use in their electoral convention next month without any legal impediments of the Kabwe High Court taking shape.
PHOENIX NEWS
Back in 2022, we told you NOT to take the case to court, but TALK to Miles Sampa directly.
We told you to learn from HH how he handled the KCM and other cases by settling them outside the courts.
But because you are too pompous, here you are crying. Why should the court give preference to your stupid case when there are thousands and thousands of cases pending?
Its because you only think in terms of today, you can’t forecast, predict, or plan for the future.
If you did, you would understand that Zambia has a leadership that is well functioning, and we don’t need to change it.
What is that the opposition wants to come and do, that HH is NOT doing?