PF DOUBTS JUDICIARY’S ABILITY TO RESOLVE INTERNAL DISPUTES AFTER COURT BLOCKS CONVENTION





By Nelson Zulu



Patriotic Front Chairperson for Legal Affairs George Chisanga says the Kabwe High Court’s upholding of the injunction restraining the party from holding a convention next month shows that it will be difficult for the PF to get a resolution from the judiciary.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chisanga said the courts have failed to promptly deal with the party’s internal disputes since 2022, causing delays in resolving matters of injunctive relief and party administration.





He says the protracted hearings and slow rulings have denied the party timely determinations on its internal affairs and is urging the court to prioritize clarity and speed in politically sensitive cases.





Meanwhile PF faction Deputy Secretary General Celestine Mukandila insists that the PF will hold its convention next month while the process of appealing against the injunction takes course in a higher court.





Mr. Mukandila says an alternative political vehicle has already been recognized for the PF to use in their electoral convention next month without any legal impediments of the Kabwe High Court taking shape.



