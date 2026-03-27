PF DYNAMICS INTENSIFY AS UPND COURTS LUBINDA AMID PRAISE FROM PARTY INSIDERS

THE Patriotic Front’s internal dynamics have come under renewed spotlight following remarks by Obvious Mwaliteta, who has openly urged former party leader Given Lubinda to defect to the ruling United Party for National Development.

Arguing that he has been used and finished despite playing a key role in maintaining the party’s structures.

Mr Mwaliteta further alleged that Lubinda’s current treatment mirrors that of Guy Scott under the Patriotic Front, suggesting a pattern of sidelining influential figures within the former ruling party.

He was speaking at the Party Secretariat when they received defectors from the Patriotic Front and Zambia Must Prosper.

Meanwhile, PF faction President Makebi Zulu has struck a contrasting tone, praising Lubinda’s leadership and revealing that senior party figures held cordial and productive discussions with him at his residence in Lusaka.

Mr Zulu commended Lubinda’s resilience and stewardship following the party’s loss of power in 2021, noting that his dedication has been instrumental in sustaining and strengthening the PF during a difficult transition period.

He further emphasized Lubinda’s continued commitment to party unity and his active involvement in efforts to reposition the PF as a strong and credible alternative, expressing confidence that his experience and guidance will remain vital as the party seeks to mobilise support and potentially push for a change of government this year.

Diamond TV