⬆️ PF Faces New Rift as Makebi Zulu, Tasila Lungu Eye 2026 Ticket



The Patriotic Front’s internal struggle for power has taken a fresh twist as sources within the opposition party reveal growing tension over plans by lawyer Makebi Zulu and former First Daughter Tasila Lungu to contest as president and running mate ahead of the party’s convention.





The development has sparked renewed anxiety within the PF and its allied Tonse Alliance, where factional divisions continue to widen following the death of former president Edgar Lungu in June. Insiders say Zulu and Tasila, who have remained in South Africa since Lungu’s death, are quietly consolidating support among party loyalists from Eastern and Muchinga provinces.





Their reported ambitions have already drawn criticism from within the party’s top ranks. PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has issued a stern warning, declaring that any form of tribal mobilisation will not be tolerated.





“Any manner of tribalism must end within the UPND government boundaries and must never be entertained within the ranks and file of the Patriotic Front,” Nakacinda told hundreds of party members during an ongoing structural audit in Chirundu District.





He reminded supporters that the PF was a national movement, not a regional project. “The Patriotic Front belongs to all well-meaning Zambians. It cannot and will not be confined to one part of the country,” he said, in a veiled rebuke of those seeking to frame the party’s succession around regional loyalty.





The comments come amid growing concern that the PF’s power struggle has spilled into ethnic politics. Analysts say the race to succeed Lungu has divided the party along familiar lines — between those favouring Lubinda’s camp in Lusaka and those aligned with Lungu’s inner circle in South Africa.





Makebi Zulu, who served as Eastern Province Minister and was one of Edgar Lungu’s most trusted legal advisers, has become a key figure in the ongoing dispute over the former president’s body, which remains in South Africa months after his death. His growing political visibility has led some within the PF to view him as a potential successor, but others accuse him of exploiting the party’s grief for political advantage.





Tasila Lungu, who served as MP for Chawama, is said to be playing an increasingly active role behind the scenes, coordinating with Zulu’s supporters in what insiders describe as “a soft campaign” built on loyalty to her late father.





At the Chirundu meeting, PF Lusaka Province Chairperson Christopher Shakafuswa praised the local structures for expanding membership and reaffirmed the party’s strength despite growing infighting. “The commitment we have seen from our grassroots members gives us hope. PF remains the people’s party,” he said.





However, political observers warn that the optimism may be misplaced. With the PF’s acting president Given Lubinda facing resistance from factions within the Tonse Alliance, and several senior figures positioning themselves for a possible convention, unity remains fragile.





“The PF is entering a defining moment,” said one Lusaka-based analyst. “If they fail to manage succession with discipline and transparency, they risk turning tribal tension into full-scale fragmentation. The ghost of Lungu’s influence still hangs over the party, and until that is resolved, PF cannot rebuild.”





As the PF prepares for its long-delayed convention, the real test will not be who emerges as candidate, but whether the party can convince the nation that it has learned from its past and is ready to rise above factionalism.



