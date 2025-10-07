PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARIAT



Communiqué on the Central Committee Meeting Held on 6th October 2025



Issued by: Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda, Secretary General





The Patriotic Front (PF) wishes to inform its members and the general public that the Central Committee met on Monday, 6th October 2025, at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka. The meeting was chaired by Acting Party President Hon. Given Lubinda, flanked by National Chairman Honourable Emmanuel Mpakata, National Chairlady Honourable Mulenga Kampamba, Chairperson for Legal Honourable George Chisanga, and the Secretary General, Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda, and was well attended by Members of the Central Committee.





The meeting was characterised by unity, discipline, and constructive deliberations aimed at consolidating the Party’s structures and reaffirming its commitment to the Tonse Alliance.



After extensive discussions, the Central Committee adopted the following resolutions and directives:





1. Declaration on the So-Called “Tonse List”

a. The Central Committee declared the purported “Tonse List” illegal and of no effect.

b. All PF members who may have appeared on that list are directed to regard such appointments as invalid and not sanctioned by the Party.





2. Authority Over Alliance Engagements

a. Only the Patriotic Front Secretary General or the duly recognised Tonse Alliance Chairperson may convene or authorise any Tonse Alliance meeting involving PF members.

b. Any meeting not called through these channels is deemed illegal, and all PF members are prohibited from attending.





3. Deployment to Alliance Structures

a. All appointments or deployments of PF members into any alliance or related structure must be made through official PF channels and approved by the Central Committee.





4. Committee to Visit the Former First Family

a. The Central Committee approved the appointment of a special committee to visit the family of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

b. The purpose of this visit is to update the former First Family on the progress made towards the forthcoming General Conference and to reaffirm the Party’s continued respect for the legacy and leadership of the late President.





5. Approval of the Conference Organising Committee

a. The meeting approved the Conference Organising Committee, which will oversee preparations for the upcoming Patriotic Front General Conference.

b. Members were urged to provide full co-operation and logistical support to ensure a successful event.





6. Acknowledgement of Strong Attendance and Unity

a. The Secretary General expressed gratitude to all MCC members for their overwhelming attendance and active participation.

b. The Party leadership commended the unity of purpose demonstrated throughout the meeting and called for continued discipline and loyalty at all levels of the Party.





7. Commitment to Party Renewal and Democratic Values

a. The PF reaffirmed its commitment to internal renewal, unity, and democratic principles.

b. The Party remains resolute in protecting its structures, defending its members, and promoting the values of service, justice, and inclusiveness.





Issued in Lusaka, this 7th day of October 2025.



Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda

Secretary General – Patriotic Front