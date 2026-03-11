PF GIVEN BACK TO MILES SAMPA: MORGAN NGONA WAS PROPERLY FIRED-LUSAKA HIGH COURT

PF GIVEN BACK TO MILES SAMPA



MILES SAMPA SCORES MAJOR COURT VICTORY



MORGAN NGONA WAS PROPERLY FIRED-LUSAKA HIGH COURT





Lusaka- Tuesday, 10th March 2026



The Lusaka High Court has ruled that the decision by Patriotic Front President Miles Sampa to fire Morgan Ngona who he had hired. was legal and legitimate.





Lusaka High Court Judge, Hon. Mrs. Justice Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu dismissed Morgan Ngona challenge for want of prosecution of the matter since 2025.





The Matero MP, who is also Patriotic Front President, Miles Sampa had dismissed Morgan Ngona as his Secretary General and took over powers of the Secretary General.





He also removed Robert Chabinga as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.



But Ng’ona quickly challenged his dismissal from the position fearing of the consequences.





This is a major victory to Miles Sampa and renders the Kabwe High Court ruling invalid as it has been overtaken by events.





Similarly, Sampa’s changes where he removed Chabinga in Parliament become vaild.



Morgan has filed an application for the Judge to stay her momentous judgment and he claims his appeal has a chance to succeed even when he failed to prosecute the matter in the high court.