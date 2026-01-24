PF GOING AHEAD WITH CONVENTION NEXT MONTH DESPITE INTERNAL DIFFERENCES





By Nelson Zulu



Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General for Administration, Celestine Mukandila says the party is moving forward with its convention scheduled for February 2026.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mukandila has urged senior party officials to disregard comments from non-official spokespersons and to avoid actions that could sow confusion among party supporters.





He has explained that the Central Committee has set the conference date and that preparations are being guided by the party leadership.





Mr. Mukandila has stressed the importance of upholding governance principles such as collective responsibility and discipline, adding that the Central Committee’s direction should govern internal messaging and conduct.





He has warned that impatience and mixed messaging could undermine the party’s cohesion, adding that the convention is essential to maintaining unity and preparing the party for upcoming political contests.





Mr. Mukandila’s comments come amid signs of frustration and fatigue among some party supporters over delays in holding the convention.



PHOENIX NEWS