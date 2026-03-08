PF GRASSROOTS MEMBERS DEFECT TO CITIZENS FIRST IN CHASEFU



More grassroots members of the Patriotic Front (PF) have continued to abandon the former ruling party in preference for the Citizens First (CF) party led by President Harry Kalaba, ahead of the 2026 general elections.



On Friday, Citizens First National Chairman Levison Mumba and National Mobilization Chairman Henry Chilombo were in Chasefu District, where they received over 300 ward officials who defected from PF in Chasefu Constituency.





The defectors, drawn from various wards across the constituency, cited a desire for focused leadership and people-centered policies as the main reason for joining the rapidly growing Citizens First movement.





Speaking during the engagement with the new members, Mr. Mumba welcomed the defectors and urged them to remain committed to building strong grassroots structures for the party as the country heads toward the August 13, 2026 general elections.



He said the growing number of members joining Citizens First across the country is a clear indication that Zambians are ready for a new style of leadership that prioritizes economic recovery, job creation, and improved livelihoods.





Citizens First National Mobilization Chairman Henry Chilombo emphasized that the party’s strategy is to strengthen its presence at ward and community level, ensuring that the voice of ordinary citizens is represented in national governance.





Mr. Chilombo noted that the continued influx of members from other political parties demonstrates growing public confidence in President Harry Kalaba’s leadership and the Citizens First agenda.





The two party leaders are currently touring Eastern Province as part of an intensive grassroots membership mobilization drive aimed at consolidating support for Citizens First ahead of the 2026 polls.





The party leadership says it will continue engaging communities across the country to recruit new members and build strong local structures capable of delivering victory in next year’s elections.